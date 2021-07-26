Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on American Airlines Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie anticipates that the airline will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.83.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.