Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Crown Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Crown in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.63. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Crown’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on CCK. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

CCK stock opened at $97.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.99. Crown has a one year low of $70.18 and a one year high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Crown by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $1,151,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Crown by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Crown by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,679,000 after acquiring an additional 257,198 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Crown by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

