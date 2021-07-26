Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.38 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.83. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PNFP. Truist raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

PNFP opened at $88.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.03. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,083,000 after purchasing an additional 782,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,333,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 877.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 603,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,848,000 after acquiring an additional 541,516 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 387.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,959,000 after acquiring an additional 474,735 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,511,000 after buying an additional 398,118 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.