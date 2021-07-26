Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$6.25

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.37% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price (up from C$4.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.23.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TSE:SES traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$4.27. 232,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,302. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.21 and a 1 year high of C$5.15. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.45.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Bradley R. Munro sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total value of C$90,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$103,250. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$29,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 499,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,162,899.95.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.