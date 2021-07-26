Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.83 Million

Analysts expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to announce sales of $10.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year sales of $38.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $52.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $76.48 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $92.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Selecta Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at $366,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter G. Traber bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,645. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB opened at $3.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $391.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.94. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $5.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.16.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

