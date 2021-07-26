Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Up 6.5%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) shares were up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $7.87. Approximately 47,787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,097,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCRB. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $46.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

The company has a market cap of $697.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. Research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

