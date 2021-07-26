Serum (SRM) Market Cap Achieves $166.65 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Serum has a total market capitalization of $166.65 million and approximately $112.36 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Serum has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can currently be bought for about $3.33 or 0.00008643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00049622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00016312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.83 or 0.00863147 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00084368 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

