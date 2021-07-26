Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.26

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.26 and last traded at $57.81, with a volume of 1815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile (NYSE:SCI)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

