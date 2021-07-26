Shadows 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $989,054.00 (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last week, Shadows has traded up 40.8% against the dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $989,054.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00048894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00015023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.52 or 0.00812479 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,050,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,925,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

