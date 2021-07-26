Shawn Henry Sells 29,056 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total value of $7,603,083.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.35, for a total value of $1,577,450.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $1,249,500.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Shawn Henry sold 7,451 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.51, for a total value of $1,754,785.01.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total value of $1,173,325.50.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $4.13 on Monday, hitting $264.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,790. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.82 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $272.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

