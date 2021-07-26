SHIELD (XSH) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $118,860.33 and approximately $11.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 25.4% against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $38,638.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,346.17 or 0.06072058 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $502.56 or 0.01300674 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.01 or 0.00357171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00135232 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.40 or 0.00591105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.00351891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.21 or 0.00274882 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

