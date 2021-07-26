Showcase (SHO) Market Capitalization Tops $408,257.56

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Showcase has a total market cap of $408,257.56 and approximately $190,150.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00037900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00112063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00132115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,679.50 or 1.00242093 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.10 or 0.00819653 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,517,162 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

