Shyft Network Market Cap Reaches $59.90 Million (SHFT)

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, Shyft Network has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Shyft Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001550 BTC on popular exchanges. Shyft Network has a market cap of $59.90 million and approximately $141,867.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00048034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00014514 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.27 or 0.00791299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Shyft Network Profile

Shyft Network (CRYPTO:SHFT) is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,989,841 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Shyft Network Coin Trading

