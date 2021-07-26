SI-BONE (SIBN) to Release Earnings on Monday

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect SI-BONE to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.08 million. On average, analysts expect SI-BONE to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $30.31 on Monday. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.53 million, a P/E ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 15.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 8,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $263,791.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $61,488.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,479 shares of company stock worth $4,818,807. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.