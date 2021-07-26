Signature Bank Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.63 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.56. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.80 EPS.

SBNY has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens upped their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Signature Bank from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.94.

SBNY opened at $239.23 on Monday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $263.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

