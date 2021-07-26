Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PHPPY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Signify alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PHPPY traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.32. Signify has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $35.70.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.