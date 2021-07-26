Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on PHPPY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Monday.

PHPPY traded down $2.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584. Signify has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

