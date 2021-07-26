Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.19 target price on shares of Sika and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

Shares of SXYAY traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.78. The company had a trading volume of 25,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,693. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.74. Sika has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

