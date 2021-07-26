Sika’s (SXYAY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SXYAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.19 price target on shares of Sika and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.19 price target on shares of Sika and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sika has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

OTCMKTS SXYAY traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,693. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.74. Sika has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $34.86.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

