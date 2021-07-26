Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.20% of Silicon Laboratories worth $12,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.92.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $123,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,342,150.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $145.65 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.08.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

