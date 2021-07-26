Simple Software Solutions Reaches Market Cap of $81,872.22 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $81,872.22 and $52.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00022634 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001626 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001504 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,934,879 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

