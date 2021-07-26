Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) were up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 7,480 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 13,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SINGF)

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

