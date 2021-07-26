Skeena Resources Limited Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share (TSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) – Investment analysts at Clarus Securities issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Skeena Resources in a report released on Friday, July 23rd. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora anticipates that the company will earn $3.55 per share for the year.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Separately, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Skeena Resources stock opened at C$15.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.28. The company has a market cap of C$931.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16. Skeena Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.76 and a 1 year high of C$16.48.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.52).

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.