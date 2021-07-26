Skycoin (SKY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.54 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00002545 BTC on major exchanges. Skycoin has a total market cap of $19.54 million and $1.05 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00037170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00104261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00130835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,473.67 or 0.99766303 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.46 or 0.00824575 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.