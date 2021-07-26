SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,088 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF accounts for 3.3% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.15% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPUS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 813,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,325,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,910,000. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 504,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,085,000 after buying an additional 15,848 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,415,000 after acquiring an additional 40,110 shares during the period.

Shares of JPUS stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.76. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,886. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.87. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $98.55.

