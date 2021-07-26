SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 468.1% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 24,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,187,000 after acquiring an additional 33,012 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $18,921,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 20,976 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $111.70. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,458. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.76. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $109.01 and a 1-year high of $113.22.

