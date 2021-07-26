SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up 2.0% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of GSIE stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.15. 11,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,212. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $36.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.24.

