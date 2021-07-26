SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Gap Up to $27.41

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.41, but opened at $28.25. SkyWater Technology shares last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 1,664 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKYT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.98.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $48.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

