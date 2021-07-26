Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.27 and last traded at $98.34. Approximately 8,639 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 514,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.57.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.67. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The company had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 513.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

