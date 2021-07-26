Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 1,388 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.6% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank raised its position in PayPal by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in PayPal by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.9% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corporation raised its position in PayPal by 1.0% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $307.86. 156,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,845,777. The company has a market cap of $361.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $169.08 and a one year high of $309.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

