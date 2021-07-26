Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 681 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 868,991 shares of company stock worth $196,364,464 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.03.

NYSE SQ traded down $2.10 on Monday, hitting $261.90. 174,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,864,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.25. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.00 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.12, a PEG ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.