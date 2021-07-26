Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 726 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDB shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, upped their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.75.

MDB traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $361.92. 6,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,742. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.27 and a 12-month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.32, for a total value of $172,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.53, for a total value of $7,050,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 42,588 shares in the company, valued at $15,013,547.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,376 shares of company stock worth $77,895,539 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

