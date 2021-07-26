Slow Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.71. 571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,589. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $83.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.95.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.