Slow Capital Inc. Buys 2,067 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises approximately 1.3% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

ROST traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $122.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,058. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.28. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

