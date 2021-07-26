Slow Capital Inc. Buys 24,945 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) by 107.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,945 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. owned 3.33% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 80,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,485,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMUB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.70. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,738. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29.

