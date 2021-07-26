Slow Capital Inc. Buys 2,933 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,827 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth $3,288,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $335,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $39,000. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 15.1% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,465 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.7% in the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 239,475 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $20,906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,289,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,534 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FSLR traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.61. 28,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,734. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.86. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.34 and a 52-week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Solar from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 3rd. raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.