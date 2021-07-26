Slow Capital Inc. Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.73. 125,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,311,006. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $150.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

