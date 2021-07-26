Slow Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 131.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,119 shares of company stock valued at $25,279,844. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.38.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $585.31. 1,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,923. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.64 and a 52-week high of $616.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $546.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.17 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

