Slow Capital Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.30. 137,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,211,119. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.44. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

