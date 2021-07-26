Slow Capital Inc. Has $3.45 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc. owned 0.21% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period.

JMST traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.09. 12,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,097. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $51.15.

