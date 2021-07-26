Slow Capital Inc. Has $3.63 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,943 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $54,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $311.93. 16,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.40.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

