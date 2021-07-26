Slow Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.5% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,949 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,259. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK traded up $6.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $875.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,016. The company’s fifty day moving average is $874.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $920.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

