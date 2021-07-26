Slow Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.6% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $934,954,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,183.17.

AMZN traded up $45.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,702.50. 74,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,565,036. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,425.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

