Slow Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,342 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $142.42. 192,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,469,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.87.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

