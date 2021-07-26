Slow Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,342 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WMT traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $142.42. 192,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,469,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.20.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.87.
In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
