Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 1,288 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

ADI traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.57. 36,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,306. The company has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.33. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $172.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

