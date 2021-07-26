Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 2,882 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,666 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up approximately 1.5% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after buying an additional 1,598,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $923,443,000 after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $912,922,000 after buying an additional 48,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $573,541,000. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in Illumina by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,953 shares of company stock worth $4,362,737 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILMN traded down $3.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $492.48. 5,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,961. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $446.68. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 114.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.89.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.