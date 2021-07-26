Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 870 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises about 0.9% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,858.37.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $11.35 on Monday, reaching $1,602.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $952.22 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,205.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,455.11.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

