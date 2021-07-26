Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 982 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SEDG traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.43. 6,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,327. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.60 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.17, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.09.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEDG. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.82.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total transaction of $86,520.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,667 shares of company stock valued at $10,033,678. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

