Slow Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Insulet by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,304,000 after acquiring an additional 552,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $128,482,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,885,000 after acquiring an additional 450,706 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth $99,330,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth $72,965,000.

PODD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.93.

Shares of PODD stock traded down $8.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $267.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,259. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,127.31 and a beta of 0.68. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $189.02 and a 1-year high of $306.46.

In other news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,735.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

