Slow Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $358,000.

Shares of RXI traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.59. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,227. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.12. iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $123.45 and a 52-week high of $173.21.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

